Advertisement

Detective recovers $482,000 scammed from couple who were trying to buy a home

The sheriff’s office is commending Detective Newton’s outstanding work.
The sheriff’s office is commending Detective Newton’s outstanding work.(Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Gray News) – A detective in California recovered $482,000 that was scammed from a couple last month, according to officials.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect impersonated a title company and successfully obtained a wire transfer from the victims as they were in the process of buying a new home.

When the victims realized they were defrauded, they immediately contacted their bank and law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said after a thorough investigation and working with multiple financial institutions to try to intercept the wire transfer, Detective Matt Newton successfully recovered all the $482,000 that was scammed from the couple.

The sheriff’s office is commending Newton’s outstanding work.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Burd
Formal charges filed against driver in K-4 fatal
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Littlejohn Gillis
Theft of two large pizzas, 2-liter lands Topeka man behind bars
Cyrie Ryan De Jong (left) Omar Garcia-Delgado (center) Grant Timothy Gardner (right)
Three KC area residents arrested for burglary of abandoned Jackson Co. home
July 20 CDC Community Levels
Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

Latest News

FILE
Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral
FILE- Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas. following the Supreme...
Quick Georgia abortion restrictions send some patients home
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
Of all natural disasters, heat is the number one killer.
HEAT WAVE: What extreme temperatures can do to your body