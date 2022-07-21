Advertisement

Caught stealing: Man arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters


The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has been arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters.(BanksPhotos via canva)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Washington have arrested a man on theft and burglary charges after being caught with dozens of stolen catalytic converters.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to reports of someone entering a business and stealing 26 catalytic converters off of new trucks during the overnight hours on July 13.

As reported by KPTV, surveillance footage showed a man, later identified as 38-year-old Jesse Vaidabid Jr., leaving the business through a fence with the converters in a garbage can.

Authorities said the Washington State Patrol later identified a vehicle similar to the one seen in Lewis County in Cowlitz County and found Vaidabid Jr. cutting another catalytic converter off a car.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vaidabid Jr. was taken into custody, and a search warrant for his vehicle led to the recovery of the 26 stolen catalytic converters.

Authorities report the 38-year-old is facing charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

