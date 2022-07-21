Advertisement

Carbondale Police to handout free fans donated by good samaritan

FILE
FILE(Provided by the Mentzer PR Group for Westlake Ace Hardware)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a donation by a good samaritan, the Carbondale Police has free fans available for those in need.

The Carbondale Police Department says a good samaritan has dropped off a donation of brand new fans for those in need in the ongoing extreme heat.

CPD said those who cannot afford but desperately need a fan to stay cool should contact the department to pick one up at 785-836-7377.

