Brown Co. Sheriff makes free child emergency ID kits available

Child emergency identification kits are available from the Brown Co. Sheriff's Office on July 21, 2022.
Child emergency identification kits are available from the Brown Co. Sheriff's Office on July 21, 2022.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Free child emergency identification kits are available from the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant says child emergency ID kits are available for free in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office for parents and caretakers. He said the kits are commonly referred to as IDENTAKID packets.

Sheriff Merchant noted that the kits include all everything needed to gather fingerprints and DNA from children for safekeeping in the event they should get lost, injured or abducted.

Merchant also said the kits contain emergency information, fingerprint cards with non-toxic ink strips, sterile cotton swabs, DNA storage bags, information wallet cards, safety tips and instructions which can all be stored in a clear plastic sleeve.

“I urge all parents and caregivers to utilize these kits on behalf of child safety,” Merchant said. “After completion, you the parents keep this information in a secure area in the event it is ever needed.”

Merchant also indicated that the kits will be available at National Night Out on Aug. 2.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office is located at 709 Utah St. in Hiawatha.

