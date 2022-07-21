Brown Co. residents lose use of computers after pop-up scam

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Several Brown Co. residents have reported the loss of the use of their computers after a pop-up scam attempted to extort money from them.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says multiple residents have reported pop-up ads randomly appearing on their computer screens which then disable the entire computer. He said the ad notes the computer has been locked and disabled by Windows and gives a number to call in order to fix the issue.

Sheriff Merchant said the pop-up will appear to have been sent by Windows and looks official, however, it has not been sent by windows. He has warned residents not to fall for the popular scam.

At this time, Merchant said the pop-up ads have been accompanied by various other pop-ups which disable the computer. He said several residents have called the number listed on the ad and have been told they have to pay a fee to unlock the computer, allow them to remotely access the computer and allow them access to bank accounts to pay for the service.

Currently, the Sheriff said all who have reported the ad and loss of their computers have not given out their bank account information to pay for the fee.

Merchant said residents should be advised that if they should agree to the stipulations to unlock the computer, they would be giving complete strangers full access to everything stored on the server, which includes any and all confidential information.

“I am alerting the public, do not give out your banking information,” Merchant said. “If you do, they will use this info to drain your bank accounts.”

The Sheriff said if anyone feels they have been made a victim of this scam, they should immediately notify local law enforcement. He also said if this scamp shows up on computers, residents should contact someone who has experience dealing with computer issues.

