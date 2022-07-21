AFFIDAVIT: Witness details how fireworks dispute led to July 5th fatal shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS obtained the arrest affidavit from the Shawnee County District Court Thursday that offers more details about a July 5th shooting that killed a Topeka man.

In the report a woman told police the shooting, that claimed the life of Louis Cantrell, 39, stemmed from an argument over fireworks.

The court arrest warrant indicates Topeka Police officers were called to 233 SE Lawrence St. around 12:50 a.m. on July 5th, 2022 on a report of a shooting.

Officers found Cantrell near the back steps of his apartment with four gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Investigators spoke with a woman at the scene who, in the affidavit, said she witnessed the shooting. She said as her family was getting ready for bed, they heard large fireworks and saw nearly a dozen teens lighting them near their car parked in the alley behind the apartment.

The woman told officers Cantrell went downstairs and when she went to check on him, he was arguing with two of the teens, one later identified as Jahiem Brown.

The affidavit said Brown started to walk away and made the comment, “People want to stand here and be tough” to which Cantrell said, “Don’t come at me like that, you don’t know me.”

The woman told police Brown then walked back towards Cantrell who had a gun. She said Cantrell put the gun underneath his car and said, “We can do this right” as he walked empty-handed toward Brown. The woman said that is when Brown reached in his backpack that was slung across his chest, pulled out a gun -- later identified as a Glock .40 caliber handgun -- and shot Cantrell multiple times, then ran away.

Cantrell was taken to the hospital where he died just before 1:55 a.m. on July 5th.

Investigators collected shell casings from the scene of the homicide and ran them through a database that finds a potential match from other crime scenes. The affidavit said those results led them to members of a new street gang and Brown, also known to police under his street name “Barn,” most closely fit the witness’ description of the shooter.

Detectives then found a Facebook post that showed Brown wearing an ankle monitor and used its GPS tracking to place him at the scene at the time of the shooting.

On July 6th, police said they were working to obtain a warrant to search the home Brown was in when he and another person were seen leaving with a gun. The affidavit said officers tried to stop them, but they both ran. Police said Brown threw the gun down before he was taken into custody.

The affidavit states investigators then test fired the Glock .40 and determined the shell casings matched the ones at the scene of Cantrell’s murder. That gun was also connected to eight other cases.

On July 12, Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, filed several charges against Brown including:

Intentional Second Degree Murder

Theft of a Firearm

Criminal Damage to Property

Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle

Battery

Aggravated Battery

Attempted Aggravated Battery

Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

His bond was set at $1,000,000 with a scheduling conference planned for July 21st.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.