WPD: 2-year-old in ‘good spirits’ following accidental shooting in SE Wichita

Wichita police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of S. Longford.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said the investigation into a two-year-old who shot himself on Wednesday is ongoing. The police department said no arrests have been made, and the child is in good spirits.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating an accidental shooting that injured a 2-year-old boy.

Police said around 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a walk-in shooting at a local hospital. They arrived and made contact with a 42-year-old woman and tjhe 2-year-old boy who had a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

The investigation revealed that the 2-year-old had access to a gun at home and accidentally discharged it striking his leg. The incident took place in the 1600 block of S Longford. The injuries are non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

