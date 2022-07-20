With used cars prices high and inventory low, scammers are taking advantage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -With used car prices high and inventory low, a consumers loss, is a scammers gain.

“Better Business Bureau, we have heard of reports of where people have found a car through a private seller, typically the price is much lower than other cars with same makes and models are going for,” said Denise Groene.

Groene with the BBB says a price that is too good to be true, could be a sign of a scam.

“Typically the scammer has a reason as to why they have the price reduced, so they may say they are getting employed overseas, they are moving, they lost relatives and what to get rid of it because it reminds them of that individual.”

Scammers often “park” on platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, waiting to take advantage of you.

The BBB says “steer clear” of these red flags.

“A lot of these scammers claim the car is no longer with them, that they had to leave it, or they had to move. They tell you they have hired an auto transport company that is currently storing the car and they will ask you to pay the auto transport company directly,” she said.

The BBB also says to never wire funds for a car and always try to contact the seller by phone.

Also, don’t make any purchases until you see the car in person.

