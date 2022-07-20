Wednesday night forecast: Heat strengthens through the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This evening will feel comfortable with low humidity and temperatures in the 80s turning into 70s and 60s overnight. The humidity may be low still on Thursday but the heat will be high with air temperatures in the low 100s as south winds return. Low 100s stay in play through the weekend before a stronger cold front should knock us into the mid 90s starting next week with several off an on chances for rain.

Taking Action:

The heat continues to be the main concern: Stay cool by limiting outdoor exposure and hydrating with plenty of water. Additional heat safety tips here There are indications of low chances of overnight showers/storms Thursday night and Saturday night so don’t be surprised if we have to add a low chance vs what’s on the 8 day. The next best chance is still looking to be Sunday night. A frontal boundary Sunday could bring a wide range in highs Sunday through Tuesday depending where the frontal boundary is positioned each day. This could also determine storm chances so know the forecast on these days are subject to change.

Hot weather is the topic of the week until we get to Sunday night and Monday when temperatures become a little less certain. A cold front is expected to stall out in Kansas and we could see a wide range of temperatures through Tuesday depending on where it stops. We may see 80s in the north while 100s stay strong farther south. This will be something to watch this weekend.

Another possibility worth watching is several chances for rain Sunday night through Wednesday of next week. As with the temperatures, the rain chances will depend on where the front stops. The best chance for rain is on Sunday night and scattered rain showers and the occasional thunderstorm is looking more likely. Right now after Sunday we do not expect widespread triple digit heat due to the cold front. Again, it all depends on where the front stalls out and that will determine who still sees 100s next week and who sees 90s and even 80s. Rain chances follow the same guidelines.

This evening: Clear. Temperatures in the mid 80s before 9pm. Low humidity and slow winds.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds calm and variable.

Thursday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the low 100s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.