Wednesday forecast: Slightly cooler today, heating back up tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front last night will bring a brief cool down today and highs about 5° cooler than yesterday in most areas but the extreme heat does return Thursday through Saturday for all of northeast KS and still for some areas on Sunday.

The heat continues to be the main concern: Stay cool by limiting outdoor exposure and hydrating with plenty of water. Additional heat safety tips here There are indications of low chances of overnight showers/storms Thursday night and Saturday night so don’t be surprised if we have to add a low chance vs what’s on the 8 day. The next best chance is still looking to be Sunday night.

A frontal boundary Sunday could bring a wide range in highs Sunday through Tuesday depending where the frontal boundary is positioned each day. This could also determine storm chances so know the forecast on these days are subject to change.



Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 70

Overall confidence in the forecast is high through Saturday (hot and mostly dry with low chances for isolated showers/storms at times) but starting Sunday confidence is low due to a frontal boundary that could have an impact on highs and storm chances Sunday through Tuesday. Latest models also have cooler temperatures next Wednesday (80s possible) compared to what they were indicating yesterday but didn’t want to get that cool in case models don’t show the cooler temperatures in future runs.

Today: Other than a few clouds in the late morning through mid-afternoon hours it’ll be mostly sunny. Highs in the 90s. Low 90s north to upper 90s near I-35. Winds N 5-15 mph. Heat indices shouldn’t be an issue today with relatively low humidity.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds become calm. Enjoy these temperatures because it may not get this cool again until next week.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs 98-102. Winds SW 5-10 mph. Heat indices 100-110.

Slightly hotter temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday but heat indices should still be in the 100-110 range but the good news is winds will be stronger with gusts 20-30 mph helping to keep it slightly better especially compared to Thursday.

Highs will be in the 90s for most spots Sunday through the first half of next week however 80s are possible especially north of I-70 on some days and areas still may be in the triple digits on Sunday near I-35.

