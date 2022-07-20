Advertisement

Waverly man suffers serious injuries in Osage Co. wreck

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Waverly, KS, man was transported to Topeka in serious condition following an Osage Co. wreck.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says Ronald Carolan, 50, was driving his motorcycle south on Hwy 75 Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office says responders were dispatched just before 5 p.m. Tuesday to the Dragoon River bridge, about five miles north of Lyndon, where Carolan lost control because of a tire failure. He was then taken from the scene in serious condition.

