‘Value Them Both’ amendment has campaigns spending millions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The ‘Value Them Both’ amendment puts Kansas in the spotlight as the first state in the nation to vote on reproductive freedom after the decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

This is bringing some high-octane efforts to influence voters. They are spending millions, to make sure people are informed before voting.

Campaign finance reports posted late Monday night and Tuesday morning show the ‘Value Them Both’ Association”, which is pushing the ‘yes’ vote, raised $4.7 million since January 1st.

Among more than 45,000 donors listed is $850,000 from the Archdiocese of Kansas City, $275,000 from the Kansas Catholic Conference and $250,000 from the Catholic Diocese of Wichita.

‘Value Them Both’ has spent $5.4 million of its contributions. Mostly on advertising and marketing and canvassers.

In a statement, ‘Value Them Both’ stated:

“Thousands of Kansans from every corner of Kansas have gotten involved as contributors and volunteers. We’ve worked together for many months to build a grassroots network that extends to all 105 counties and shows our state overwhelmingly supports common sense limits on the abortion industry. Our excitement, momentum, and engagement have all continued to increase and we believe this will be shown at the ballot box on August 2nd. "

On the other side, those who are pushing Kansans to ‘vote no’ .

Kansans for Constitutional Freedom reports raising $6.5 million since January, and spending $5.8 million.

Among their top donors $1.3 million from the ‘Sixteen Thirty Fund’ in Washington. $1 million from a Tulsa businesswoman and $850,000 from the Planned Parenthood Action Fund and nearly a half million more from other Planned Parenthood groups.

In a statement, Ashley all with Kansans for Constitutional Rights said:

”The decision last month to overturn Roe was a wake up call for many Kansans. We definitely saw an increase in grassroots donations following the decision. However, most of our supporters already understood the serious implications of this amendment. Women across the state would lose the constitutional right to make private medical decisions for themselves and their families. And politicians have confirmed they will move quickly to ban abortion completely with no exceptions. "

They have also spent their funds on direct mail and printing, advertising and management.

