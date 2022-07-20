Advertisement

Two more Wildcats get selected in MLB Draft

Black Adams is heading to the Mile High City after being drafted with the 386th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The final day of the MLB Draft has some ‘Cats heading to the big leagues.

Dylan Phillips went in the the eighth round Monday which brings that total to three.

Junior right hander Blake Adams was taken with the 386th pick. He led the teams in wins with six, innings pitched at 87 and strikeouts with 90. He also ranked sixth in the Big 12 in innings pitched and ninth in strikeouts.

Then with the very next pick, his teammate Dominic Johnson will head to the Motor City. The sophomore outfielder was taken by Detroit with the 387th pick. Johnson finished last season hitting .345 with 12 homeruns and 42 RBI. He led the team in doubles, runs scored and stolen bases.

His 20 doubles were tied for fourth-most in a single season in K-State history.

