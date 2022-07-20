Advertisement

Topeka Zoo welcomes extremely rare bird

An adult Bali Myna at the Topeka Zoo.
An adult Bali Myna at the Topeka Zoo.(The Topeka Zoo)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo announced a critically endangered bird hatched in its rainforest habitat for the first time in five years on July 2.

The Bali Myna is one of the rarest birds in the world and faces extinction in the wild. The hatchling at the zoo represents another chance to boost the population and long-term sustainability of the species.

“Bali mynas are one of the most endangered species we care for here at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center,” Joe Maloney, Topeka Zoo employee, said.

In 2001, it was estimated there was only six Bali Myna in their native habitat of Indonesia due to illegal trapping for the caged song-bird trade. It is now estimated that fewer than 100 adults currently exist in the wild.

The Bali Myna can be seen in the tropical rainforest at the zoo. Their distinct plumage and calls make them one of the most recognizable animals in the rainforest.

“Bali Myna are one of the most beautiful and vocal birds in our rainforest dome,” Maloney said. “They are a bright white bird with gorgeous birds around their eyes. Both males and females have crests on their heads that will raise up when they are engaged in their courtship displays.”

Those interested in viewing the Bali Myna and other animals can visit the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center daily from 9:00-5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
‘Just unfathomable’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries
Andrew Timothy Evans (Source: Topeka Police Dept.)
Man accused of killing man who bullied him pleads guilty to murder
Pernell Mack Jr.
Topeka man sentenced to 33 years in prison following 2003 violent rape
Steven Hull Raley.
Popular TikTok trucker dies in Kansas crash
Ronald Weiland (left), Michael Young (right)
Salvage yard manhunt lands two Topekans behind Jackson Co. bars

Latest News

Big Rig Accident
Driver injured when raised dump bed hits bridge
Gov. Kelly announces creation of Wildfire Task Force
Littlejohn Gillis
Theft of two large pizzas, 2-liter lands Topeka man behind bars
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Manhattan woman reunited with trailer after December theft