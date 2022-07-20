Topeka Public Schools gearing up for addition of 20 Ukranian students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 9 million people have fled Ukraine since war broke out in the country in late February.

Some children and their family members have landed in Topeka, where they will be attending school starting next month.

Topeka Public Schools officials said 20 students from Ukraine -- some as young as 3 years of age -- will be in the classroom starting in August.

“This is a unique transition for them, given the circumstances in their country,” said Pilar Mejia, director of cultural innovation for Topeka Unified School District 501. “The overall and overarching message that we picked up from the kids is excitement, newness and hope for all the families.”

The Ukrainian students will attend Jardine Elementary School and Jardine Middle School, both at 2600 S.W. 33rd; and Topeka High School, 800 S.W. 10th Ave.

Topeka Public Schools officials have conducted meetings with the children and their families and said they will continue to offer a variety of services in conjunction with other local organizations.

English-language classes have taken place at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

Additionally, the Topeka Public Schools has organized get-togethers for the Ukrainian families to get to know each other.

Mejia said the families have arrived at Topeka at different times.

Some families are fluent in English. Others don’t speak English at all.

Translators will be provided for the Ukrainian students once school begins. Mejia said technology also will offer real-time translation for the Ukrainian students.

Mejia noted that the students arrived in Topeka after enduring an extremely difficult situation in their home country, after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, when the ongoing war began.

“We are just elated to be able to provide this environment for them and for their children,” Mejia said. “It’s going to be an amazing experience for them, undoubtedly.”

Mejia said in spite of the difficulties they have endured, the youngsters from Ukraine are excited about starting their school careers in Topeka.

“Watching their conversations among each other, it’s just like bright-eyed and bushy-tailed children, waiting for the adventure that is to come,” Mejia said, “and they are ready to embrace it.”

Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Tiffany Anderson said a variety of services are being offered to the Ukrainian students and their families.

“We really look at it as being a partner in education with the Greater Topeka Partnership, with the library and with all the other individuals who are supporting families from Ukraine,” Anderson said. “The level of trauma that some families have experienced is significant, and Topeka Public Schools is a leader in that area of trauma-training, so we’re able to wrap even those services around.

“And we saw some of that in our Ukraine welcome center. Students drew pictures and some of them drew pictures of bombs and things that they last saw. So really wrapping ourselves around these families with partners.”

Anderson said it was “incumbent upon all of us to work together -- we’re better together -- and step up in every way we can to help others right here within our community.”

The first day of classes for students in grades kindergarten through six and grade nine will be Aug. 10 in the Topeka Public Schools. Classes will start on Aug. 11 for all other students in the Topeka Public Schools.

