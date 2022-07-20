Advertisement

Topeka Junior Golf Association city winners revealed

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Golfers from local area high schools brought home some hardware.

Day one of the tournament was at Lake Shawnee Golf Course and day two was at Cypress Ridge Golf Course.

The age groups for boys and girls ranged form 8-17 and they had 70 participants which is one of the records for this tournament.

13 Sports talked with Santa Fe Trail’s Lane Workman and Washburn Rural’s Avery Scott who both took home first place in their age groups, 15-17.

Workman finished two over 140 and won by 20 strokes while Scott was 17 over 140.

“I feel pretty good. I played really well,” Workman said. “I didn’t start scoring well today until the back nine so it all came together so, I’m pretty happy with where I am at. Me and buddy Bryce we talked to each other and we’re like we have to dial it in here. we need to focus so that’s what helped me.”

“It was a lot better than the front so I had a lot more confidence but yeah it was good,” Scott said. “Especially knowing what I’m doing, what I need to hit and stuff, that was also helpful.”

Scott says she plays on Cypress Ridge Golf Course often so it helped her game.

For the full list of winners, click here.

