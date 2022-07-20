Topeka car dealership hosts free lunch to thank first responders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka first responders were treated to a free meal Wednesday afternoon as a thank you for their service to the community.

The parking lot of Lewis Toyota’s car dealership was transformed into a backyard barbecue. On the menu was hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and a drink.

General Manager, Michael Surey, said he came up with the idea while eating breakfast with his six-year-old son.

“The guys from Fire Station 10 came in and he was just enamored with the truck and those guys were kind enough to show him the truck and give him a sticker,” he said.

It is a part of the job that Topeka Fire Department Lt. Dustin Evans said he enjoys.

“I know kids love to see the big red trucks and the lights, it always just kind of makes them happy,” he continued saying, “Maybe they will want to grow up and be a firefighter one day.”

Encounters like that are what Surey said he feels often get overlooked.

“We just want to have the opportunity to really show our support to some of the people in the community that sometimes get forgotten: the first responders, the people that we call when we need some help,” he added.

HyVee partnered with the dealership to help serve the food, something Chef Jeff Stevenson said is the least they could do.

“They deserve nothing less, I mean they put on 15 to 20 pounds of extra equipment, hop out into the fire and in the streets to save somebody they don’t know and it is more than a job to them,” he said.

Evans said simple thank you’s, like the lunch Wednesday, make their job worth it.

“We are just glad that people recognize that we are needed out here and they appreciate us doing what we do for the community.”

Lewis Toyota hopes to make the lunch for first responders an annual event.

