Three seriously injured in central Kansas crash

Three people suffered suspected serious injuries in a wreck along U81 in Ottawa Co. Wednesday...
Three people suffered suspected serious injuries in a wreck along U81 in Ottawa Co. Wednesday morning.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OTTAWA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people suffered what was believed to be serious injuries in a crash in Ottawa Co. Wednesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 7:45 a.m. along U-81 and Sunset Rd., in rural Delphos.

Officials say a 2005 Ford Focus was traveling west on Sunset Rd. when it failed to yield to a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, which was northbound on U-81.

The driver of the Ford Focus, Nancy Gisi, 56, of Miltonvale, and her passenger, Jennifer Gavin, 30, of Miltonvale, both sustained suspected serious injuries and were taken to Salina Regional Health Center.

The driver of the Surburban, Curtis Bethea II, 35, of Newton, also was believed to be seriously injured and taken to the same hospital.

Curtis Bethea II, of Newton, was seriously injured after his Chevy Suburban was hit by a Ford...
Curtis Bethea II, of Newton, was seriously injured after his Chevy Suburban was hit by a Ford Focus that did not yield, according to KHP.

KHP says everyone involved in the accident were wearing seatbelts.

