Three seriously injured in central Kansas crash

OTTAWA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people suffered what was believed to be serious injuries in a crash in Ottawa Co. Wednesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 7:45 a.m. along U-81 and Sunset Rd., in rural Delphos.

Officials say a 2005 Ford Focus was traveling west on Sunset Rd. when it failed to yield to a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban, which was northbound on U-81.

The driver of the Ford Focus, Nancy Gisi, 56, of Miltonvale, and her passenger, Jennifer Gavin, 30, of Miltonvale, both sustained suspected serious injuries and were taken to Salina Regional Health Center.

The driver of the Surburban, Curtis Bethea II, 35, of Newton, also was believed to be seriously injured and taken to the same hospital.

KHP says everyone involved in the accident were wearing seatbelts.

