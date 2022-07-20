Theft of two large pizzas, 2-liter lands Topeka man behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after breaking into a Papa John’s stealing two large pizzas and a soda and then running from police.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, officers were called to a local Papa John’s store with reports of a robbery.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man who fit the description, later identified as Littlejohn Ervin Elree Gillis, 34, of Topeka, just to the east in the alley near the business. As they investigated the scene, Gillis took off and was caught a short distance away.

Officers said Gillis had stolen two large pizzas from the business, as well as a 2-liter of Moutain Dew. An employee had attempted to confront him, however, Gillis reported that he had a gun on him.

TPD said a firearm had neither been displayed or found.

Gillis was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, interference with law enforcement and theft of less than $1,500. His bond is set at $7,500.

A court date for the case has been set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 2.

