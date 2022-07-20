Advertisement

Teen pleads guilty to second-degree murder in shooting at Black Bob Park

District Attorney Steve Howe told KCTV5 said a shooting at Black Bob Park likely stemmed from a...
District Attorney Steve Howe told KCTV5 said a shooting at Black Bob Park likely stemmed from a drug transaction.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 14-year-old has pleaded guilty in a shooting death at an Olathe park.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to KCTV5 that a 14-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday morning for his role in the death of Marco Cardino.

Six juveniles, four 14-year-olds and two 13-year-olds, all from Olathe, were charged in the May 14 incident.

The DA’s office initially told KCTV5 it would pursue charging the four 14-year-olds as adults. Kansas law prohibits 13-year-olds from being charged as an adult.

Officers said they were called to the 14500 block of West 151st Street just before 4 a.m. on May 14 for a report of shots fired. Once they arrived at Black Bob Park, they found Cardino, a 19-year-old from Smithville, Missouri, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

District Attorney Steve Howe told KCTV5 said the shooting likely stemmed from a drug transaction, specifically marijuana. He described it as a “drug rip,” an attempt by one party to rob the other.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Burd
Formal charges filed against driver in K-4 fatal
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Cyrie Ryan De Jong (left) Omar Garcia-Delgado (center) Grant Timothy Gardner (right)
Three KC area residents arrested for burglary of abandoned Jackson Co. home
Littlejohn Gillis
Theft of two large pizzas, 2-liter lands Topeka man behind bars
William Allen White Elementary School
Teacher crisis in Emporia could close elementary school, combine grade levels

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
A Kansas City organization is trying to help, as feminine product shortages worsen.
KC organization working to meet demand of feminine product shortage
Stay cool, no matter how hot it gets and how humid it will be
Extreme heat for 3 days for all of northeast Kansas
Pratt cattle
Heat, drought beginning to take a toll on Kansas cattle ranchers
The Combat Air Museum has acquired a McDonnell Douglas F-15A Eagle fighter aircraft.
Museum receives another piece of military aviation history