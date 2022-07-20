SNCO Emergency Management: Emergency sirens only sound in affected areas during severe weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Emergency Management will only sound emergency sirens for severe weather in the areas put under warning.

That’s what SCEM Director Dusty Nichols explained to the Topeka City Council Tuesday night. Nichols says the County switched to that method to avoid over-warning. With that comes an urgency to take cover when you do hear a siren.

“The main thing we want people to know is if you hear a siren now, because we’re only sounding the sirens that are in the warned area. If you hear a siren, it means ‘take cover.’”

Nichols said the presentation was spurred by a number of calls following recent storms in Auburn. He plans to give the same presentation to the Shawnee Co. Commission in coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.