Sigma Chi pulls KU chapter’s charter following alleged hazing, lying

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The charter for Sigma Chi’s University of Kansas chapter has been suspended for at least four years after the national organization found evidence of hazing and lying.

The University of Kansas says it recently became aware of allegations of hazing that involved members of the Sigma Chi fraternity in January 2022. This is when it said it began to work with the frat’s national organization to address the incidents, educate the chapter and help create a stronger student organization.

Through its own investigation, KU said the national organization made the decision on Tuesday, July 19, to suspend the charter for the chapter in Lawrence.

“We commend the Sigma Chi national chapter for its strong action in this case, and support its efforts to protect the health and safety of students, a value which we share,” said Andy Hyland, a spokesperson for the University.

KU noted that it will continue its own resolution process, which remains ongoing.

“KU expects its students and organizations to conduct themselves responsibly, and has worked to boost education and outreach efforts on the topic of hazing to ensure those who witness hazing can intervene to stop hazing behaviors, in addition to ensuring that victims of hazing know how to report and are protected from retaliation,” Hyland said.

13 NEWS has reached out to both the national Sigma Chi organization and the KU chapter, however, neither has responded. 13 NEWS also attempted to call the phone number listed for Sigma Chi’s KU chapter, which has since been disconnected.

The University Daily Kansan reports that members of Sigma Pi, another fraternity on campus, were notified of the decision in a group chat on Tuesday.

“Effective immediately, the University of Kansas and Sigma Chi nationals agreed to pull their charter for four years,” the message read. “The reason(s) mainly center around hazing and lying to their national organization. Let this be a reminder that hazing and lying have serious repercussions.”

According to the Sigma Pi chat, Sigma Chi has more than 30 members who now must scramble to find housing and continue in Greek life.

In 2018, the University took various steps to combat hazing incidents that had started to plague the university and had culminated in a lawsuit after one student reported the hazing had physically injured him. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed, however, it remains unclear as to why.

In response to the 2018 hazing incidents, The Interfraternity Council temporarily froze activities for all frats it oversaw on the campus as a result. Frats on campus also responded with their own steps, which included an alcohol freeze at frat-sanctioned events, but was overturned a few days later. A hazing amnesty policy, self-governance workshops and bystander education training were all put into place.

In early 2020, the task force formed in response to the 2018 incidents came out with its first list of recommendations to combat hazing, which included a partnership between Greek students, alumni, university representatives and representatives from the City of Lawrence. It also suggested the formation of a group to combat hazing, provide solutions that consider the root cause of the practice, return to Friday morning classes, the development of a Greek-specific leadership program and the creation of an alumni council to provide guidance.

In 2021, KU issued health bans to students from five fraternities, including Sigma Chi, following various violations of COVID-19 restrictions

Earlier in 2022, the University also banned two other frats - Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta - after investigations revealed hazing incidents.

