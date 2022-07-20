Royals select 10 new players, six are pitchers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 MLB Draft is now concluded so let’s look at the Royals latest draft picks.

The Royals drafted three high schoolers, a two player and six pitchers:

11th Round, 325th pick, David Sandlin, (Oklahoma)

12th Round, 355th pick, Jack Pineda, (Baylor)

13th Round, 385th pick, Ryan Ramsey, (Maryland)

14th Round, 415th pick, Bean Sears, (Houston)

15th Round, 445th pick, Javier Vaz, (Vanderbilt)

16th Round, 475th pick, Cooper McKeehan, (BYU)

17th Round, 505th pick, Chazz Martinez, (Oklahoma)

18th Round, 535th pick, Milo Rushford, (Walden Grove High School, AZ)

19th Round, 565th pick, Tommy Szczepanski, (Garber High School, Michigan)

20th Round, 595th pick, Austin Charles, (Stockdale High School, California)

Pineda is a SS, Vaz is a OF, Rushford is a OF, and Charles is a two way player.

