RCPD: Suspect pried Walmart doors open, stole Can Air, fought employee

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Officers are on the hunt for a suspect who pried the Walmart doors open, stole about $30 of Can Air and got into a fight with an employee.

The Riley County Police Department says around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, officers reported an aggravated burglary at the Manhattan Walmart, 101 Bluemont Ave.

Around 4:30 a.m., it was reported that an unknown individual was able to pry the doors of the store open and attempted to steal cans of Can Air, got into a fight with an employee and then ran off.

RCPD says about $30 was lost in the incident.

Anyone with information should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

