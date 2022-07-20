Plastic bag ban could stick in Lawrence this time

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Lawrence is again considering whether to regulate single-use plastic bags from local stores or not which could result in either a ban or fee.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that City of Lawrence leaders signaled they were interested in more discussions about the regulation of single-use plastic bags. They have also discussed banning the bags altogether.

At its Tuesday meeting, the Lawrence City Commission received a recommendation from the city’s Sustainability Advisory Board to ban the bags provided at checkout lines at local businesses and start a campaign to educate about the environmental impact.

Commissioners said they would like city staff to review options like bans or fees before it further discusses the issue. They said they would like more information from staff about what is workable. They would also like staff to review their draft ordinance and bring the topic back for consideration.

While the city has been looking into the options since 2018, no formal ordinance has been imposed. Some commissioners worry the ordinance could impact the city’s vulnerable population.

The draft prohibits the use of single-use disposable plastic bags less than 4 mils thick provided by a business to transport food, beverages, goods or other merchandise. It would also cover grocery stores, restaurants, and other local businesses. However, the ordinance would not include single-use plastic bags for produce or reusable bags made of plastic designed for repeat use.

The proposed ordinance also calls for the ban to start nine months after the ordinance is passed and would require businesses who do provide such bags to erect signs to make customers aware of the upcoming change. It calls for the city to monitor compliance and impose fines for those who do not comply.

City Manager Craig Owens indicated the issue could be revisited within about a month or two.

