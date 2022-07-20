Overseas military officers to learn about American justice system in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Military officers from other nations will learn about the American justice system from Kansas Court of Appeals judges on Thursday.

Kansas Courts says that between 2 and 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, judges Kathryn Gardner, Amy Fellows Cline and Lesley Ann Isherwood of the Kansas Court of Appeals will host about 130 international military officers who will learn about the justice system in the U.S.

After a brief discussion of the state’s judicial system, the Court said members will have the chance to provide oral arguments in a mock case before a panel of three officers who will act as judges.

Before their visit, the Court said the officers will appoint one person to act as attorneys for the appellant and appellee in the mock case. They will also choose three officers to represent the three judges to hear the case.

The Court noted that the officer “attorneys” will be coached on case presentation, prosecution and defense. Those who fill the “judge” role will don traditional black robes and be coached on their role in hearing the argument, deliberating and rendering a decision.

According to the Court, the international officers are students at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth. Officers hail from the following nations:

Albania,

Argentina,

Armenia,

Australia,

Austria,

Azerbaijan,

Bahrain,

Bangladesh,

Belgium,

Belize,

Bosnia-Herzegovina,

Brazil,

Cameroon,

Canada,

Chile,

Colombia,

Cyprus,

Czech Republic,

Djibouti,

Dominican Republic,

Egypt,

El Salvador,

Estonia,

France,

Georgia,

Germany,

Ghana,

Guyana,

Honduras,

Hungary,

India,

Indonesia,

Iraq,

Italy,

Ivory Coast,

Jamaica,

Japan,

Jordan,

Kazakhstan,

Kenya,

Korea,

Kosovo,

Kuwait,

Kyrgyzstan,

Latvia,

Lebanon,

Lesotho,

Liberia,

Lithuania,

Malawi,

Malaysia,

Maldives,

Mauritania,

Mexico,

Moldova,

Mongolia,

Montenegro,

Morocco,

Nepal,

Netherlands,

New Zealand,

Niger,

Nigeria,

Norway,

Oman,

Pakistan,

Papua-New Guinea,

Philippines,

Poland,

Republic of North Macedonia,

Romania,

Rwanda,

Saudi Arabia,

Senegal,

Serbia,

Sierra Leone,

Singapore,

Slovenia,

Somalia,

Spain,

Sweden,

Taiwan,

Tanzania,

Thailand,

Timor-Leste,

Tonga,

Trinidad-Tobago,

Tunisia, Turkey,

Uganda,

Ukraine,

United Arab Emirates, and

United Kingdom.

