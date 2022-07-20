Advertisement

Officials search for information after possible jet pack collision on Perry Lake

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - After a water jet pack possibly collided with another vessel on Perry Lake, Kansas Game Wardens are searching for witnesses and more information about the incident.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says it is looking to the public for information about a boating accident that happened at Lake Perry on the evening of Saturday, July 9.

Game wardens noted that the collision was in the area of the Slough Creek Bridge - also known as Party Cove. They said injuries were reported after a water jet pack may have collided with another vessel.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has information about the circumstances, they should call Game Warden Ryan Smidt at 785-256-3619 or Lt. Glenn Cannizzaro at 785-256-1206. Those who would like to remain anonymous may call the Operation Game Thief line at 1-877-426-3843.

