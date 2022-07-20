Advertisement

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

July 20 CDC Community Levels(CDC)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.

The CDC community levels take into account new cases numbers, along with hospitalizations and the number of hospital beds available. Their date shows hospitalizations in Kansas creeping back up during July. In Topeka, Stormont Vail reported 19 COVID-positive inpatients July 5. It was down to 12 July 12, and at 13 in their July 19 update.

Last week’s CDC map had 13 counties at a high community level. This week, 36 counties are considered high. Among them are Shawnee, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, Brown and Pottawatomie counties.

In areas with a high community level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms. People who are at high risk of developing severe illness should take extra precautions.

KDHE data shows BA-5 remains the dominant strain in Kansas.

