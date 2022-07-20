Neal, Vaughn named to Doak Walker Award preseason list

IRVING, TX. (WIBW) - Devin Neal and Deuce Vaughn are being recognized for a prestigious award.

The Doak Walker Award showcases the national top running back in college football each year.

It’s the second straight year Vaughn has been on this list and just the third Wildcat to do so as Darren Sproles was a finalist in 2003 and Daniel Thomas was a semifinalist in 2010.

Last season, Vaughn became the 11th Consensus All-American in school history. He finished the 2021 season ranked fourth nationally with 22 total touchdowns, eighth in rushing touchdowns (18) and ninth in total rushing yards (1,404).

As for Neal, he’s the first Jayhawk to be named a preseason candidate for the award James Sims in 2013.

As a true freshman, Neal rushed for 707 yards and eight touchdowns. A big chunk of those yards came against Oklahoma where he has 100 yards and two scores before setting his career best in rushing yards at 143 yards and three touchdowns at Texas in a 57-56 overtime win.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.