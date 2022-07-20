Advertisement

Manhattan woman reunited with trailer after December theft

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman has been reunited with her trailer after it was stolen in December and recently found in Saline Co.

The Riley County Police Department says around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, officers were called to the 700 block of Dondee Dr. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 46-year-old woman reported her red 1993 N Equip trailer was stolen in December 2021. The trailer had been found in Saline Co. and returned to her.

RCPD said the theft cost the woman about $1,200.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
‘Just unfathomable’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries
Andrew Timothy Evans (Source: Topeka Police Dept.)
Man accused of killing man who bullied him pleads guilty to murder
Pernell Mack Jr.
Topeka man sentenced to 33 years in prison following 2003 violent rape
Steven Hull Raley.
Popular TikTok trucker dies in Kansas crash
Ronald Weiland (left), Michael Young (right)
Salvage yard manhunt lands two Topekans behind Jackson Co. bars

Latest News

Gov. Kelly announces creation of Wildfire Task Force
Littlejohn Gillis
Theft of two large pizzas, 2-liter lands Topeka man behind bars
Crews extinguish a fire near Auburn Rd. and I-70 on July 20, 2022.
Crews extinguish fire near Auburn Rd., I-70
FILE
RCPD: Suspect pried Walmart doors open, stole Can Air, fought employee