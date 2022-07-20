Manhattan woman reunited with trailer after December theft
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman has been reunited with her trailer after it was stolen in December and recently found in Saline Co.
The Riley County Police Department says around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, officers were called to the 700 block of Dondee Dr. with reports of theft.
When officials arrived, they said a 46-year-old woman reported her red 1993 N Equip trailer was stolen in December 2021. The trailer had been found in Saline Co. and returned to her.
RCPD said the theft cost the woman about $1,200.
