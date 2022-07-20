Manhattan High alum Perkins selected in MLB Draft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In day three of the MLB draft, Manhattan High’s Cade Perkins got selected.

Perkins was taken in the 9th round with the 586th overall pick by the San Francisco Giants.

He committed to play college baseball at Cowley County Community College and graduated this spring.

Perkins was a key piece in Manhattan’s runner-up finish in the 6A playoffs.

