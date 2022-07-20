Advertisement

Manhattan High alum Perkins selected in MLB Draft

Cade Perkins from Manhattan High was selected in the 9th round with the 586th overall pick of...
Cade Perkins from Manhattan High was selected in the 9th round with the 586th overall pick of the 2022 MLB draft by the San Francisco Giants.(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In day three of the MLB draft, Manhattan High’s Cade Perkins got selected.

Perkins was taken in the 9th round with the 586th overall pick by the San Francisco Giants.

He committed to play college baseball at Cowley County Community College and graduated this spring.

Perkins was a key piece in Manhattan’s runner-up finish in the 6A playoffs.

