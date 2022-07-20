Leavenworth man convicted of 2 counts aggravated criminal sodomy

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man has submitted a plea and been convicted after an investigation found that he molested two children over several years.

According to the county attorney, 36-year-old Terance Lee Dozier Jr. pleaded to and was convicted of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.

Leavenworth police arrested Dozier after an investigation found that he had molested two children when they were about 8 and 9 years old. The abuse continued “over a period of several years,” according to the county attorney.

“The initial disclosure of the abuse was made to a school counselor who notified authorities,” the county attorney said.

According to the plea agreement, Dozier is expected to serve 351 months or 312 months (29.25 or 26 years) in the Kansas Department of Corrections. He will need to register as a sex offender.

“We are grateful for the work school counselors, teachers, and staff do to protect their students,” County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “Children may not always disclose to their parents first, sometimes it’s their friends or other trusted authority. Whomever it may be, please listen.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.