Advertisement

Leavenworth man convicted of 2 counts aggravated criminal sodomy

Terance Lee Dozier Jr.
Terance Lee Dozier Jr.(Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man has submitted a plea and been convicted after an investigation found that he molested two children over several years.

According to the county attorney, 36-year-old Terance Lee Dozier Jr. pleaded to and was convicted of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.

Leavenworth police arrested Dozier after an investigation found that he had molested two children when they were about 8 and 9 years old. The abuse continued “over a period of several years,” according to the county attorney.

“The initial disclosure of the abuse was made to a school counselor who notified authorities,” the county attorney said.

According to the plea agreement, Dozier is expected to serve 351 months or 312 months (29.25 or 26 years) in the Kansas Department of Corrections. He will need to register as a sex offender.

“We are grateful for the work school counselors, teachers, and staff do to protect their students,” County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “Children may not always disclose to their parents first, sometimes it’s their friends or other trusted authority. Whomever it may be, please listen.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Burd
Formal charges filed against driver in K-4 fatal
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Cyrie Ryan De Jong (left) Omar Garcia-Delgado (center) Grant Timothy Gardner (right)
Three KC area residents arrested for burglary of abandoned Jackson Co. home
Littlejohn Gillis
Theft of two large pizzas, 2-liter lands Topeka man behind bars
William Allen White Elementary School
Teacher crisis in Emporia could close elementary school, combine grade levels

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
A Kansas City organization is trying to help, as feminine product shortages worsen.
KC organization working to meet demand of feminine product shortage
Stay cool, no matter how hot it gets and how humid it will be
Extreme heat for 3 days for all of northeast Kansas
Pratt cattle
Heat, drought beginning to take a toll on Kansas cattle ranchers
The Combat Air Museum has acquired a McDonnell Douglas F-15A Eagle fighter aircraft.
Museum receives another piece of military aviation history