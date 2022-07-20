Kansas locks up Redwine for another three years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stanley Redwine will be the head coach for KU’s Track and Field and Cross Country teams for several more years.

The Jayhawks announced Redwine signed a three-year extension through the 2025 track and field season.

Redwine just concluded his 22nd season at the helm for the Jayhawks. He’s a five-time Big 12 Coach of the Year and the 2013 USTFCCCA National Women’s Coach of the Year after winning Kansas’ first NCAA women’s team championship during the 2013 outdoor season.

The Jayhawks have had 145 individual Big 12 Champions, 230 All-American honors, 20 individual National Champions and 12 Olympians. As a team, Kansas has claimed two Big 12 titles and as mentioned the 2013 NCAA women’s outdoor National Championship.

Redwine is currently the second-longest tenured head coach in the program’s history, behind only Hall of Fame head coach Bob Timmons who coached the Jayhawk programs for 23 years from 1966-1988.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.