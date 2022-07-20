Kansas firefighters head to Texas, Nebraska to battle wildfires

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters from around the Sunflower State have traveled to Texas and Nebraska to help battle raging wildfires in both states.

The Kansas Forest Service says on Thursday, July 14, firefighters from around the state were sent to Texas and Nebraska to help battle raging wildfires.

KFS said members of its fire staff and the Sherman Co. Rural Fire Dept. were sent to West Texas to support Texas A&M Forest Service with wildfires in that area.

According to KFS, the Sherman Co. engine carried three county firefighters and three KFS firefighters on board. So far, they have been to multiple fires and have helped with initial attack fires as they pop up.

KFS noted that this is a good chance for firefighters in Kansas to boost their wildfire experience as well as hone the skills of more experienced crew members.

Also in Texas, KFS said Southeast District Fire Management Officer Jesse Sloan is working in Dallas as Incident Commander on emerging or initial attack fires. This fire, located in Somervell County southwest of Dallas, has burned about 6,000 acres and is only about 10% contained.

Meanwhile, another module just hit the ground in Nebraska on Tuesday, July 19, this time from Wichita, Olathe and the Forest Service. KFS said this crew is working to contain the Trout Fire by extinguishing hot spots and securing the perimeter. This crew has been led by DFMO, Bryce Haverkamp.

KFS noted that northwest Nebraska expects extreme fire weather throughout the remainder of the week. Due to the forecast, it said firefighters will remain available for initial attack on any new fires in the area.

