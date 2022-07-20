K-State’s Jerome Tang snags first recruit for 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 season has yet to begin but that isn’t stopped new head coach Jerome Tang adding to his future.

Dai Dai Ames, the four star point guard from Kenwood Academy in Chicago, IL announced on his social media that he’s headed to Manhattan.

According to 24/7 Sports, he had other offers from Application State, Illinois, LSU, Maryland, Miami (Ohio), Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Western Illinois.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.