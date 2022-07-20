Interim Wamego Police Chief named to role permanently

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Wamego has announced its new, permanent police chief.

Paul Schliffke, who has served in the interim since Michael Baker’s rocky departure, has been named Chief of the Wamego Police Dept. The City says Schliffke brings over 40 years of experience to the position, including nine years as WPD’s Deputy Chief.

Former Police Chief Baker was terminated last month under claims of insubordination and misconduct. Baker denies the claims.

