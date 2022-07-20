Gov. highlights Summer Food program as she helps feed Topeka children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly highlighted the Summer Food Service Program on Tuesday as she helped feed local children.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, July 19, she helped distribute food to dozens of area children at Logan Elementary School in Topeka to highlight the Summer Food Service Program.

Gov. Kelly noted that the program is administered through the Kansas Department of Education and provides free and nutritious meals and snacks to keep children fed during the summer school break.

“Summer meal programs help ensure our kids don’t go hungry and support their ability to succeed in and out of the classroom,” Kelly said. “That’s why I’ve long supported these programs and recently called on Congress to extend waivers that feed more Kansas kids.”

In June, Kelly said she urged Congress to extend the federal Child Nutrition Waivers to allow more flexibility and resources for schools to feed students through the program. She said Congress passed that legislation a few weeks later.

The Governor noted that the program began in 1968 through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.