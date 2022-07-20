Advertisement

Freeze-dried blueberries recalled due to possible high level of lead

Natierra is recalling 1.2-ounce pouches of their freeze-dried blueberries that are labeled best...
Natierra is recalling 1.2-ounce pouches of their freeze-dried blueberries that are labeled best used by December 2024 or January 2025. The(FDA.GOV via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A nationwide recall has been announced for some pouches of Natierra organic freeze-dried blueberries because they could contain too much lead.

The recall is for 1.2-ounce pouches that are labeled best used by December 2024 or January 2025. The pouches could have been purchased in stores or online.

Customers can check the lot number on the bottom right of the pouch to see if it has been recalled.

Lead poisoning is especially dangerous to children. It can lead to learning disorders, developmental defects and long-term health problems.

The company is offering refunds for the recalled products.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
‘Just unfathomable’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries
Andrew Timothy Evans (Source: Topeka Police Dept.)
Man accused of killing man who bullied him pleads guilty to murder
Pernell Mack Jr.
Topeka man sentenced to 33 years in prison following 2003 violent rape
Steven Hull Raley.
Popular TikTok trucker dies in Kansas crash
Ronald Weiland (left), Michael Young (right)
Salvage yard manhunt lands two Topekans behind Jackson Co. bars

Latest News

While more than 1 million people in the U.S. died from COVID-19, many more survived ICU stays...
COVID scars for sickest survivors, families
FILE - A gas tank driver adjusts his hose hookup to an underground tank on May 24 in Jackson,...
Sky-high diesel prices squeeze truckers, farmers, consumers
Kansas firefighters help battle wildfires in West Texas
Kansas firefighters help battle wildfires in Texas, Nebraska
Kansas firefighters help crews in Nebraska extinguish wildfires
Kansas firefighters head to Texas, Nebraska to battle wildfires