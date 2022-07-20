Advertisement

Former Wamego teachers charged with unlawful sexual relations make first court appearance

Allan and Deborah Sylvester both face a single charge of unlawful sexual relations in...
Allan and Deborah Sylvester both face a single charge of unlawful sexual relations in Pottawatomie Co. Dist. Court(Submitted)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of former Wamego High School teachers accused of having a sexual relationship with a student made their first appearance in a Pottawatomie Co. courtroom on Tuesday.

Allen Sylvester and Deborah Sylvester are each facing a single count of Unlawful sexual relations; teacher with student 16+ in Pottawatomie Co., and both appeared for an arraignment hearing July 19th.

Pottawatomie Co. court records state Allan Sylvester engaged in “consensual sexual intercourse, lewd fondling or touching, or sodomy with a person who was a student enrolled at the school where the offender was employed.”

Deborah Sylvester is accused of engaging in “consensual lewd fondling or touching with a person who was a student enrolled at the school where the offender was employed.”

The alleged incident happened between December 1, 2019 and May 15, 2021.

Both will be back in Pottawatomie Co. court for a status hearing on Sept. 13. Court records indicate a bond modifications were made for Allen and Deborah Sylvester prohibiting any contact with the victim.

Allen Sylvester was also charged with Unlawful Sexual Relations in Wabaunsee Co. in late May. His next court date there is set for Sept. 20.

Wamego Public Schools says both were placed on administrative leave after allegations surfaced. According to a report from the Wamego Times, the Sylvester’s resigned May 31, 2022.

