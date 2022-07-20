Formal charges filed against driver in K-4 fatal

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver in an weekend accident along K-4 in Jefferson Co. that claimed two lives is now facing formal charges.

Jefferson Co. court records show that Jeremy Burd, 20, of Topeka, faces two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter while Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Agg. Battery, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, and Failure to Yield.

Alternate counts of Involuntary Manslaughter (without DUI) and Battery were also filed in relation to the crash.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, July 17th along K-4 near 37th St.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Joseph Platt, 27, of Meriden was traveling north on K-4 on a motorcycle when he struck Burd’s Nissan Xterra on the rear, passenger door.

Platt and Burd’s passenger, Cameron Meinholdt, 22, of Topeka, died as a result of the crash.

Officials say Burd failed to yield while making a left turn into a private driveway.

A total of four people were in the SUV. Grace Sheets, 20, of Topeka, was taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries, and Kaleigh Blades, 20, of Topeka, was not injured.

