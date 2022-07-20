Advertisement

Family says Ava, Amy Jones to move out of the ICU

Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday night in Louisville, Kentucky. Jones' father, Trey Jones, later died from his injuries.(From GoFundMe page, "Jones Family Fund," organized by Natalie Martin.)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones and her mother Amy, who have been hospitalized in Louisville, Ky. for two weeks after being hit by a car while standing on a sidewalk, will move out of the intensive care unit this week. The news comes from Kate Honas, the sister of Amy and Ava’s aunt.

Honas wrote on Facebook that Ava is moving out of ICU on Wednesday and that Amy could be transferred Thursday. They’re both due to continue receiving care at the University of Louisville’s Frazier Rehab Center. Honas wrote that the family hopes Ava and Amy can return to Kansas to continue rehabilitation within the next few weeks. They are using money donated to the family via GoFundMe to cover the eventual return to Kansas.

Ava, Amy, Ava’s father Trey and her younger brother were all hit by a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Michael Hurley, who admitted to police that he had taken hydrocodone and was too tired to make a turn. Trey was killed in the crash and Ava’s brother sustained minor injuries. Ava and Amy were initially hospitalized in critical condition and had been on ventilators before beginning to breathe on their own last week.

The family was in Louisville for Ava’s summer basketball tournament. Her older brother Hunter, who wasn’t involved in the crash, said Ava is expected to make a full recovery while Amy will improve but not fully recover.

