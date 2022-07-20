Evergy affiliate costs utility $500k for illegal solicitations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An affiliate of a company Evergy purchased in 2018 has cost the utility $500,000 for illegal solicitations sent before the Evergy-Westar merger.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a subsidiary of Kansas’ largest electric utility has been ordered to pay $500,000 for alleged violations against the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

AG Schmidt said Evergy Kansas Central Inc. agreed to a content judgment related to interior and exterior electrical home warranties offered through its partnership with HomeServe USA from Sept. 2014 to Dec. 2019. He said Evergy Kansas Central is a subsidiary of Evergy and was formerly known as Westar.

Schmidt said he conducted a joint investigation with Sedgwick Co. District Attorney Marc Bennet into the partnership between the utility and HomeServe for allegations that Evergy, known then as Westar, sponsored and approved electrical home warranties which failed to provide benefit to consumers and made misrepresentations that violate the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

According to the AG, the consent judgment is a court-approved agreement between the parties, and Evergy Kansas Central Inc., and does not admit to the State’s allegation.

“The settlement resolves an outstanding legal concern related to HomeServe’s marketing of its products to Westar Energy customers years ago,” said Gina Pnzig, a spokesperson for Evergy. “Evergy denies any legal violation, and the agreement is not an admission of wrongdoing by Evergy. Westar Energy became part of Evergy in 2018. Evergy did not continue Westar’s contract with HomeServe and has not done business with HomeServe for years.”

Under the judgment, which was approved on July 15, Schmidt said Evergy agreed to pay $480,000 to the state as well s $20,000 to reimburse investigative fees.

In addition, the AG said Evergy Kansas Central is barred from sharing customer information with a third party unless allowed by law. He said the company agreed that any time it is paid for use of its logo, it will place a nearby statement that informs customers its use was compensated.

Additionally, Schmidt said Evergy Kansas Central will not allow third parties to use their loco to solicit business in a way that a reasonable person would believe the solicitation originated from Evergy. He said the company is barred from sending or delivering solicitations that a customer could reasonably interpret as a bill or invoice of an account due and must stop soliciting goods or services from which it is impossible for customers to get any benefit.

To read the full text of the judgment, click HERE.

