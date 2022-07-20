ESU’s Williams named Sunflower Softball League All-Star

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a stellar season a year ago, Emporia State junior Lexi Williams in now an All-Star.

Williams was named a Sunflower Softball League All-Star and will be a part of in the Alliance Softball Collegiate Summer Series next week at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Williams led the MIAA and ranked 17th in the nation in stolen bases with 34 steals in 39 attempts over 47 games. She hit .330 with 28 runs and 15 RBI for the Hornets.

As part of the Sunflower Softball League, Williams hit. 400 for the Riveters with 19 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 21 games.

Game one of the Collegiate Summer Series is scheduled for Monday, July 25 at 7:00 p.m. at Hall of Fame Stadium.

