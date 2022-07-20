Advertisement

ESU’s Williams named Sunflower Softball League All-Star

Lexi Williams named Sunflower Softball League All-Star
Lexi Williams named Sunflower Softball League All-Star(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a stellar season a year ago, Emporia State junior Lexi Williams in now an All-Star.

Williams was named a Sunflower Softball League All-Star and will be a part of in the Alliance Softball Collegiate Summer Series next week at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Williams led the MIAA and ranked 17th in the nation in stolen bases with 34 steals in 39 attempts over 47 games. She hit .330 with 28 runs and 15 RBI for the Hornets.

As part of the Sunflower Softball League, Williams hit. 400 for the Riveters with 19 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 21 games.

Game one of the Collegiate Summer Series is scheduled for Monday, July 25 at 7:00 p.m. at Hall of Fame Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
‘Just unfathomable’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries
Andrew Timothy Evans (Source: Topeka Police Dept.)
Man accused of killing man who bullied him pleads guilty to murder
Jeremy Burd
Formal charges filed against driver in K-4 fatal
Pernell Mack Jr.
Topeka man sentenced to 33 years in prison following 2003 violent rape
Ronald Weiland (left), Michael Young (right)
Salvage yard manhunt lands two Topekans behind Jackson Co. bars

Latest News

Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) celebrates his touchdown run against Texas with teammate...
Neal, Vaughn named to Doak Walker Award preseason list
Jerome Tang
K-State’s Jerome Tang snags first recruit for 2023
Stanley Redwine signs three-year extension to stay with Kansas' Track and Field and Cross...
Kansas locks up Redwine for another three years
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass on the run as he is chased by...
Chiefs thrilling OT win over Buffalo wins ESPY