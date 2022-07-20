Advertisement

Driver injured when raised dump bed hits bridge

Big Rig Accident
Big Rig Accident(MGN)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was seriously injured after she clipped an overpass with raised dump bed Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 10:41 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35, roughly 10 miles east of Emporia.

Officials say Wanda Kay Lara, 59, of Americus, was driving 2014 Freightliner Semi Truck with a raised bed when it struck an overhead bridge. Officials say the collision caused the truck to top onto its right side. It also hit a truck parked on the shoulder.

Lara was rushed to Stormont Vail in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. KHP says Lara was not wearing a seatbelt.

The location of the incident was west of a road construction zone, however, it is unclear if Lara was transporting material for the project.

