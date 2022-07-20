Advertisement

Country music star to perform at Prairie Band Casino

Jo Dee Messina (FILE)
Jo Dee Messina (FILE)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jo Dee Messina is coming to Mayetta to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, September 15th.

Messina has nine number one hit songs, 16 top 40 songs, and has sold over five million albums worldwide. She is also the first woman country music history to have three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs. Her breakout song, “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” made her a breakout name.

Tickets will range from $25 to $30 and the doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Messina is scheduled to go on stage at 7:00 p.m.

To buy tickets for the perfomance, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Burd
Man arrested for DUI following fatal K-4 crash
Snyder Dane Keo
Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting on Kickapoo Reservation
Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Steven D. Stucky, died in a small airplane crash in NE Shawnee Co. on...
190th remembers pilot killed in Saturday plane crash
Cameron Lawson
Husband arrested in 2021 shooting death of wife at Milford State Park
John X. Lopez, 15
5 teens in custody in connection with Montara break-in caught on camera

Latest News

Berry shares his story of the trials and tribulations being chosen in 1967.
Topeka's All-Star Ken Berry talks about his big game 55 years ago
With temperatures reaching the triple digits, heat safety is extra important if you spend any...
Staying safe in triple digit weather
$500K recovered after Kan., Colo. medical centers pay North Korean ransoms
$500K recovered after Kan., Colo. medical centers pay North Korean ransoms
With temperatures reaching the triple digits, heat safety is extra important if you spend any...
Safety tips in triple digit weather