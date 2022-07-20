Country music star to perform at Prairie Band Casino

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jo Dee Messina is coming to Mayetta to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, September 15th.

Messina has nine number one hit songs, 16 top 40 songs, and has sold over five million albums worldwide. She is also the first woman country music history to have three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs. Her breakout song, “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” made her a breakout name.

Tickets will range from $25 to $30 and the doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Messina is scheduled to go on stage at 7:00 p.m.

