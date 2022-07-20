Advertisement

Chiefs thrilling OT win over Buffalo wins ESPY

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass on the run as he is chased by...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass on the run as he is chased by Buffalo Bills defenders during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The nail biter of the AFC Divisional game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills wins 2022 ESPY Best Game.

It beat out Kansas’ 16-point rally, which was the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship)

The other two games on that list:

  • UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women’s Basketball)
  • Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)

The ESPY’s begin Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
‘Just unfathomable’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries
Andrew Timothy Evans (Source: Topeka Police Dept.)
Man accused of killing man who bullied him pleads guilty to murder
Pernell Mack Jr.
Topeka man sentenced to 33 years in prison following 2003 violent rape
Steven Hull Raley.
Popular TikTok trucker dies in Kansas crash
Ronald Weiland (left), Michael Young (right)
Salvage yard manhunt lands two Topekans behind Jackson Co. bars

Latest News

Stanley Redwine signs three-year extension to stay with Kansas' Track and Field and Cross...
Kansas locks up Redwine for another three years
Avery Scott (left) winner of girls 15-17 age group
Topeka Junior Golf Association city winners revealed
Cade Perkins from Manhattan High was selected in the 9th round with the 586th overall pick of...
Manhattan High alum Perkins selected in MLB Draft
Royals select 10 new players, six are pitchers