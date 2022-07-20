Army to discuss Ammunition Plant cleanup following Panasonic announcement

DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Army will host a discussion about soil cleanup at the old Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant following the Governor’s announcement of a new Panasonic EV battery plant in the area.

The U.S. Army Environmental Command says at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, it will host a public meeting at De Soto City Hall, 32905 W 84th St. to provide an update for community members regarding the cleanup of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant.

The Army said the meeting will provide a chance for residents to ask questions about its path forward and remaining responsibilities. It said members also plan to discuss whether the community is interested in a Restoration Advisory Board.

The announcement comes a week after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that Panasonic plans to build a $4 billion EV battery plant at the former ammunition plant which will bring at least 4,000 jobs to the area.

The Army said the former SFAAP closed in 1997 after it was found it no longer needed the plant. In 2005, it was then transferred to Sunflower Redevelopment Limited Liability Corporation.

While the Army no longer owns the plant, it said it still has the responsibility to clean it up under the Defense Environmental Restoration Program. It said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District procures contracts and provides oversight and execution of the cleanup.

The plant was used by the Army before it closed to make cannon powder and rocket propellant. Following its transfer, years have been spent attempting to clean contaminants on the property which came from ammunition production.

The Army noted that the soil cleanup at the former ammunition plant is on track to finish by Sept. 30, 2028. There is no word yet on when construction of the Panasonic plant is set to begin, however, the company has announced its plans to quadruple EV battery production by 2028.

