63-year-old man recovers in hospital after hitting light pole at service area

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 63-year-old man recovered in a Topeka hospital after losing control of his vehicle at the I-70 service area and hitting a light pole on Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just before 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, troopers were called to the Topeka Service Area on I-70.

The log notes that Robert Huckstep II, 63, of Topeka, had lost control of his 2012 Chevrolet while attempting to navigate the parking area on the north side of milepost 188 rest area.

According to the KHP, Huckstep lost control, ran over the curb and hit a light pole, eventually coming to a rest on a fence at the northwest corner of the service area.

Huckstep was rushed to the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus with suspected minor injuries.

