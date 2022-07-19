Advertisement

Woman injured in vehicle-pedestrian collision Tuesday morning in west Topeka

A woman injured Tuesday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian collision at S.W. 6th Avenue and...
A woman injured Tuesday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian collision at S.W. 6th Avenue and Orchard Street in west Topeka, police said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was injured in a vehicle-pedestrian collision Tuesday morning in west Topeka.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. at S.W. 6th Avenue and Orchard Street. The location was a block east of S.W. 6th and MacVicar.

Police at the scene said a silver Hyundai Veracruz was traveling west on S.W. 6th when it collided with a woman who was crossing the street.

Police said the woman was walking south across S.W. 6th at the Orchard intersection.

Orchard is a T-intersection with S.W. 6th at that location.

Police said the woman was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to the hospital. The extent of her injuries wasn’t immediately available.

However, police said the woman was speaking with first-responders at the scene.

The Hyundai came to a stop in the right lane of S.W. 6th immediately west of Orchard.

No other injuries were reported.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Burd
Man arrested for DUI following fatal K-4 crash
Snyder Dane Keo
Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting on Kickapoo Reservation
Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Steven D. Stucky, died in a small airplane crash in NE Shawnee Co. on...
190th remembers pilot killed in Saturday plane crash
Cameron Lawson
Husband arrested in 2021 shooting death of wife at Milford State Park
John X. Lopez, 15
5 teens in custody in connection with Montara break-in caught on camera

Latest News

FILE - Clay Center's 25th mural
$90K sent to Kansas communities for murals, public art projects
FILE - Health care
500+ advocacy groups endorse legislation to improve health care access
Shiner Beers
Academy Sports opens Shiner Beer giftcard giveaway until Aug. 12
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
$2.5K paint-sprayer, hose stolen from Manhattan storage unit