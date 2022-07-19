Woman injured in vehicle-pedestrian collision Tuesday morning in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was injured in a vehicle-pedestrian collision Tuesday morning in west Topeka.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. at S.W. 6th Avenue and Orchard Street. The location was a block east of S.W. 6th and MacVicar.

Police at the scene said a silver Hyundai Veracruz was traveling west on S.W. 6th when it collided with a woman who was crossing the street.

Police said the woman was walking south across S.W. 6th at the Orchard intersection.

Orchard is a T-intersection with S.W. 6th at that location.

Police said the woman was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to the hospital. The extent of her injuries wasn’t immediately available.

However, police said the woman was speaking with first-responders at the scene.

The Hyundai came to a stop in the right lane of S.W. 6th immediately west of Orchard.

No other injuries were reported.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.