Advertisement

WATCH: Van falls into giant sinkhole

Wild video captures a van falling into a sinkhole in Brooklyn, New York. (Credit: WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WABC) - It was a wild scene in Brooklyn, N.Y. Monday after a sinkhole opened up and swallowed this van!

The incident was caught on camera.

Crews are still working to clean things up Tuesday morning.

They saw the area will be closed for at least a week while they rebuild the roadway.

There has been torrential rain and flooding in the area, but officials said there is no evidence weather played a role in the sinkhole.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Burd
Man arrested for DUI following fatal K-4 crash
Snyder Dane Keo
Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting on Kickapoo Reservation
Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Steven D. Stucky, died in a small airplane crash in NE Shawnee Co. on...
190th remembers pilot killed in Saturday plane crash
Cameron Lawson
Husband arrested in 2021 shooting death of wife at Milford State Park
John X. Lopez, 15
5 teens in custody in connection with Montara break-in caught on camera

Latest News

Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, is standing trial for...
Bannon contempt-of-Congress trial to begin in earnest
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting
FILE - Clay Center's 25th mural
$90K sent to Kansas communities for murals, public art projects
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents found several bundles of fentanyl...
K-9 helps border patrol agents seize 250 lbs. of fentanyl
A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
Video shows Sesame Place character appearing to avoid Black girls, prompting theme park apology